Ronny Jackson: FBI Director Wray Claim Trump Possibly Hit by Shrapnel, Not Bullet ‘Politically Motivated’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), also a former White House physician, blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray, who appeared on Capitol Hill a day earlier and called into question whether a bullet actually hit former President Donald Trump during an assassination attempt earlier this month.

Jackson called Wray’s effort “politically motivated” and suggested that Wray and other elements of the so-called D.C. establishment felt threatened by what was happening in American politics at the time.

“Congressman, welcome. And you are a doctor, as well, according to three former United States presidents. What do you make of the fact — you know, there were many things that the FBI director said, well, we really can’t say that’s still under investigation, but on this, he was specific. He said, well, we don’t know if it was shrapnel or if it was a bullet. It seems to me that, you know, shrapnel is part of the bullet before any bullet breaks apart. I’m not sure that this is really that important a distinction when they have said unequivocally that this was an assassination attempt and bullets were flying everywhere.

“Right, Martha,” Jackson replied. “I think it’s completely inappropriate. As I said, for the FBI director, someone in his position to make that kind of statement, certainly at this stage of the game, you know, he’s the person that’s going to be overseeing the investigation into the assassination attempt. And quite honestly, I think that you know, his segments were politically motivated. I think that the establishment in general, in D.C., the D.C. establishment, and I will include the FBI director in that category, I think that they are completely threatened by what’s going on right now. You know, President Trump is an American icon and he is so to a lot of people that didn’t consider him that before this happened.”

“They saw our former president, you know, rise up after the assassination attempt, after being shot in the head, essentially, covered in blood and shake his fist in defiance,” he continued. “And there are just thousands and thousands of people out there right now that admired what they saw from President Trump when this happened and people that, you know, they’re going to be inclined to vote for him now because they see him as a strong leader. And I think that that threatens a lot of people in D.C. and I think, you know, that possibly the director of the FBI is among those. And I think that this was a politically motivated statement, and I just think it’s inappropriate and I said to call it out.”

