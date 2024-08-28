Dem Rep. Crockett: GOP Used to Be Party of Law and Order — MAGA ‘Definitely Not That’

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Republican Party once supported law and order, but former President Donald Trump’s MAGA wing is “definitely is not that.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “We reported on the beginning of the show about the altercation that happened in Arlington National Cemetery, where the ex-president brought a campaign videographer.”

He asked, “I’m curious your reaction?”

Crockett said, “I mean it’s the same old games with these guys. They don’t abide by norms. They don’t abide by the law and honestly anyone that tries to enforce any rules upon them, they literally just steamroll them and they act as if they were all right.”

She continued, “It’s really unfortunate, especially when you have someone that is running to be the most powerful person in the world, to know that they literally just have no appreciation for basic norms. This is not the party of law and order. I think we know that may have been who the Republicans used to be but MAGA definitely is not that.”

Crockett added, “I can tell you for sure, my district is not voting for Donald Trump.”

