Harris: Trump Has Been ‘Diminishing the Character’ of Our Nation

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said former President Donald Trump, her GOP opponent, was “diminishing the character” of the United States.

CNN’s Dana Bash said, “You have less time to make your case to voters than any candidate in modern American history. The voters are really eager to hear what your plans are. If you are elected, what would you do on day one in the White House?”

Harris said, “Well, there are a number of things. I will tell you, first and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class. When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by hope and by optimism. I think sadly, in the last decade we have had in the former president, someone who is really been pushing an agenda and in an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that.”

