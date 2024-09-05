Trump Says if Democrats Wins, ‘You’ll Have a 100 Million People’ Enter the Country

Wednesday, during a town hall event that aired on FNC’s “Hannity,” former President Donald Trump predicted a massive illegal immigration influx if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president.

According to the GOP presidential nominee, 100 million people could enter the country if Democrats win in 2024.

“[W]e never could imagine we’d have borders where 20 million people are poured into our country,” he said. “Many criminals from all over the world are coming into our country. They’re coming from jails from not just South America, from all over the world. They’re coming in at levels that nobody’s ever seen. They’re coming from prisons. They’re allowing prisoners to come out of all countries that 100 — almost 180 countries represented over the last number of months, 180. Most people don’t know that you have that many countries.”

“They’re emptying out their prisons and jails,” Trump continued. “They’re emptying out their mental institutions and insane asylums. They’re emptying — they’re emptying out the sickest people. And they’re emptying all into the United States. And you said it better than anybody. More terrorists have come into the United States in the last three years than I think probably 50 years. There’s never been anything like it. These people are so bad. They’re so dangerous. What they’ve done to our country is they’re destroying our country. And we can’t let this happen.”

“If they won, you’d have not 20 million, you’ll have a 100 million people,” he added. “You won’t have Social Security. You won’t have Medicare. You won’t have anything already. If you take a look at the numbers, they’re filling up and loading up social Security, Medicare with illegal immigrants that have come into our country, many of them from jails and many of them from very bad places. And we’re not going to destroy our country, Sean.”

