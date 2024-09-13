Byron Donalds: Harris Won’t Do a Press Conference — ‘It’s Not a Campaign of Substance’

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom” that Vice President Kamala Harris will not hold a press conference because her presidential campaign has no “substance.”

Donalds said, “Look in that debate the other night Kamala Harris kind of proved she’s good at getting under your skin but she didn’t say anything no substance. She dodged the number one question on the minds of the American people. Are you better off today than you were four years ago? And she dodged it. And the reason why is because the American people are not better off. This is why there have been no press conferences.”

He continued, “This is why she only sat down with Dana Bash and they left about 30 minutes of the of the apparent interview on the cutting room floor to only show us what she said. It’s not a campaign of substance. It’s a campaign of, I’m just trying to make things better, but she is in charge. If she wanted to make things better, what has she been doing? Where has she been? She couldn’t convince Joe Biden. So I anticipate they’re going to try to run out the rest of this campaign without a press conference because if she has to talk substance, if she has to talk policy, if she has to talk about her terrible economic plan that she’s put out, it’s not going to help the lives of the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN