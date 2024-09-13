Rosie Perez: ‘If You Are a True American’ You Don’t Want Trump in Office Again

Actress Rosie Perez said on Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that “if you are a true American,” you do not want former President Donald Trump to win the November election.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “We both live in this divided America not as an abstract thing but in our hearts. What is your best strategy for bringing people over? Do you think that the Trump voter is more like a super fan? What are your thoughts now?”

Perez said, “I think that there are MAGAs, and then there are Republicans. If we concentrate on the Republicans, we can turn them. I’m so sick and tired as well. I’m exhausted. I stopped fighting with people. I listen to people and I just let them go and go. Then I say so here are facts.”

She added, “How can you stand with this man knowing the facts that I just laid out he’s trying to dispel? He’s trying to tell you don’t believe the facts, believe me. And if you are a true patriot, if you are a true American, you don’t want this time of person in office again. How can you keep giving him a pass? How can you keep making excuses for him? Even in Hurricane Maria, people were like, that’s just Trump. Really, that’s just Trump? Yes, that is just Trump. That’s the point. That’s the point that you’re missing because the president should not act that way.”

