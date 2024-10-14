Carville to Kamala: Warn Voters Trump Mimicking Nazis, Will Arrest ‘Political Enemies’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s message in the closing days of the election should be former President Donald Trump is mimicking Nazis and that in a second term, he will use the military to arrest political enemies.

Carville said, “She needs to start asking Trump about his rally at Madison Square Garden. She needs to start asking Trump who said that he would use the military to round up this political, his domestic political enemies. I think what Trump is saying now is unprecedented. I’m afraid that people just don’t know how radical, if that’s the word, of the things he is really proposing. She’s got to put a light on this a big, big, shiny light.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So if you were advising the Harris campaign, what would you be telling her?”

Carville said, “I first would have a flood of people to say, to use the U.S. Military to round up domestic enemies is about as anti-constitutional as anything you can think of. And that he is holding a rally in Madison Square Garden, that I’m sorry, is a mimic of a rally held on February 20, 1939 by the American Nazi Party. We have got to stop being timid about making these connections that he is going out of his way to make.”

He added, “Trump is saying we’re going to round up our political enemies. What is going to happen if he wins the election, he has positioned to say, ‘I told you all of this, I have the authority of election behind me to round up my political enemies.’ Somehow or another, we’re not getting that word out. This is a very dangerous time when you think about it. He is going full throated authoritarianism.”