Dem Rep. Amo: Harris Will Give Positions that Are Different from Biden

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will “put forward policy positions that are moving the ball forward in a way that we aren’t able to because of the end of the Biden-Harris administration,” and responded to a question on if she needs to distance herself from President Joe Biden’s policies over the past four years by saying that she’ll articulate “why she is a continuation of the great things accomplished in this administration, but [is] a pathbreaking leader in her own right.”

Amo said, “Well, look, a big part of the Vice President’s campaign is putting a new way forward in front of the American people. And so, articulating that is part of what she will do. As she has said already, she has a different life experience than the President, and the President has an overwhelmingly powerful life story, but so does the Vice President. And we need to hear more of that, her career as a prosecutor, her work to combat big banks, she has done real things that have moved this country forward. So, we’ll hear that. Additionally, she’s going to put forward policy positions that are moving the ball forward in a way that we aren’t able to because of the end of the Biden-Harris administration, and, hopefully, it turns into the Harris-Walz administration. So, for example, we heard her policy on home care coverage for Medicare. That is a very strong policy point that addresses a concern of so many people across this country. And we’ll hear her articulate her vision for how she’ll lead and how she’ll make that new way forward a possibility, not just a possibility, but a reality.”

Host Ryan Nobles then asked if Harris needs to distance herself from some things Biden has already done.

Amo responded that people already see Harris as the change candidate and “she will continue to articulate her vision for leadership and why she is a continuation of the great things accomplished in this administration, but [is] a pathbreaking leader in her own right.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett