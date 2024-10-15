Woodward: Putin Is the Modern Adolf Hitler Playing Donald Trump

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the modern Adolf Hitler playing former President Donald Trump.

Woodward said, “Who is Vladimir Putin. Look Putin is the 20th century’s Adolf Hitler. What Putin is doing in Ukraine it is him saying, and if you’ve read what he said and had written about this is Russia is entitled to Ukraine so we just going to take it. That’s precisely what he’s working on. It’s the biggest war that’s going on in the world right now.”

Cooper said, “I think back to the only debate between Harris and Trump, when you saw how easily Harris manipulated Trump to get upset and lose completely, lose it for the rest of the debate just by simply saying that people were bored by his rallies and walked out I’m wondering, have you ever seen a world leader who is so easily open to manipulation, to flattery, to praise. I mean, I’m sure in interviews, you have probably use this as a tactic with Trump.”

Woodward said, “Putins got a plan just as he did when Trump was in office at playing Trump. That’s not some political opponent saying that about Trump. That’s the CIA director who is steeped in the analysis on this idea and I know they have very good intelligence on this. What’s Putin trying to do? He’s trying to play Donald Trump. So I think we are in such a dangerous position that Trump might become president again.”

