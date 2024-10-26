CNN’s Amanpour: U.S. Didn’t Want Israel to Hurt Global Oil Supply by Hitting Iran’s Oil Facilities

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN International host Christiane Amanpour discussed Israel’s strikes on Iran and the fact that the strikes did not hit Iran’s oil facilities and said that “the United States did not want, potentially, the global oil supply, and, therefore, the global economy to be shaken” by Israel hitting Iran’s oil facilities.

Host Anderson Cooper said, “[A] number of those oil facilities are actually quite vulnerable. It could be — in terms of, certainly, compared to the nuclear facilities, could be relatively easily hit and a lot of economic damage done. But Israel is saying that they were not being targeted either.”

Amanpour responded that it’s possible that the Israeli planes that carried out the strike flew over the airspace of multiple Arab nations and would need permission to do so and Iran has been threatening other Arab nations.

She added, “But you’re right, the United States did not want, potentially, the global oil supply, and, therefore, the global economy to be shaken. It’s considered almost impossible for the important nuclear sites to be attacked, other than by particular strength bombs that only the United States has and the delivery systems in terms of aircraft that only the United States has. So, that was always considered, potentially, a non-starter. The question is, is it ballistic missile attacks, is it Revolutionary Guard, and how close does it get to the regime?”

