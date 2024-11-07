Michael Blake: ‘Donald Trump Is a White Supremacist,’ His White Voters Fear ‘Black South Asian Woman’

Democratic political commentator Michael Blake said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that President-elect Donald Trump is a “white supremacist.”

JOHN BERMAN: So, specifically, on two of those broader policies, tariffs and some parts of immigration, those are some areas where Trump may be able to act almost unilaterally with executive action — on parts of it — on parts of it, Michael. So how would you propose then Democrats make their case or try to influence it?

BLAKE: Democrats, we have to be very clear of calling them on who they is. Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has a Project 2025 agenda that wants to implement that. And anyone who voted for those policies need to be clearly counted on that.

So very practically, John, to your question, the mass deportation of immigrants on MLK Day, which is when Inauguration Day would be, would hurt our economy in damaging ways. Make it very clear that their proposals are about the whitening of America rather than the strengthening of America.

Second, when we talk about the economy, we actually laid out policies that would help people create jobs. If you focus on what has to happen in terms of startup businesses, you actually focus on a minority business development agency. That is how you can actually create jobs on the ground.

And so very practically, when you see what happened on Tuesday it was, in particular, white men and white women who unfortunately decided to not vote for the vice president — yet they elected Black women on the Supreme Court in Michigan. Yet, we had victories and Ruben Gallego is going to win Arizona. Yet, we had victories in North Carolina.

It was the fear of a Black and South Asian woman that we have to speak about. And we’re not clear about race, gender, and class. We are ignoring the truth of what’s happening in the country right now.