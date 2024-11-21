Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Elon Musk Is the Actual Vice President’ — Says Vance Is an ‘Interim’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that businessman Elon Musk was “the actual vice president.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “There has to be fact-checking and actually verification of the things I share. I spend a lot of time on Instagram reels that I’m served up, things I get outraged about, and I know it’s not true and look it up. The Bluesky versus X, because a lot of people I follow on Twitter/X left to go to Bluesky, and we’re all going into our own echo chamber. We had this election that was tense, and the right will stay on X, and the left will be on Bluesky. How do we try to talk to each other?”

Goldberg said, “Unfortunately, I will have to say, the other side, I think, has driven people away because, you know, it’s not just discourse. It’s nasty name-calling and coming after your family. I’m going to do this to you, and I don’t think anyone should have to take that from anybody if they don’t have to. And I think a lot of Republicans who also are getting that because they have opinions that may differ from what is being said, they’re moving, as well, because, you know, I know why also because, you know, as I believe, Elon Musk is the actual vice president.”

She added, “JD Vance, you know, he’s kind of an interim, but I believe that Musk, he’s the real actual vice president. He’s making decisions. He’s doing things. So I think, why doesn’t he have to give up X with everything he’s done?”

