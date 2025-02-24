ABC’s Hostin: Being Anti-Woke Is ‘Ungodly’ — ‘That Is Not Christian’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin declared Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that being anti-woke means “you don’t care about your fellow neighbor, and that is ungodly.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Awards season always gets a little political, but last night’s Screen Actors Guild awards, when the actress and longtime activist Jane Fonda accepted her lifetime achievement award, she had something to say. Take a look.”

Fonda said, “What we create is empathy. Make no mistake empathy is not weak or woke, and by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people, even if they’re of a different political persuasion.”

Goldberg asked, “So are people going to take the message to heart?”

Hostin said, “Yeah I thought about the conversations you and I have had, Whoopi, so many times about the co-opting of the word woke, and the fact that the right somehow has made it a dirty word. To be woke is a word that came out of the African-American community, and it was about acknowledging social justice inequities, acknowledging people’s suffering. It is not a bad thing to care about other people, to care about the sufferings of others, and to act upon it.”

She added, “So it angers me when people are, like, this woke stuff’s got to go. That’s telling me you don’t care about my lived experience. You don’t care about the oppression of the LGBTQ community. You don’t care about the oppression of the disable. You don’t care about the oppression of immigrants. You don’t care about your fellow neighbor, and that is ungodly. That is not Christian.”

