Moulton: Some Dems Won’t Make Any Changes to Make Medicaid More Efficient

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that he thinks there are changes to Medicaid that would be acceptable, and “There are some Democrats who say, you can’t touch any of this. I’ve always been a champion of modernizing government.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Congressman, though, is eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, finding efficiencies — more efficiencies in the entitlement programs, do you think that amounts to a cut to the program in your view? Said another way, like, would any changes or reforms to Medicaid be okay?”

Moulton answered, “Absolutely. And I’m not afraid to say that as a Democrat. There are some Democrats who say, you can’t touch any of this. I’ve always been a champion of modernizing government. In fact, I have signed on to the Social Security 2100 Act that ensures Social Security will be able to survive so that it’s there, not just for my parents, who are using it now, but for me and for my kids, which, today, it won’t. So, we do have to make reforms to these programs, but we don’t need to cut benefits that Americans are depending on right now. And that’s what Republicans are setting out to do with these massive cuts to pay for their billionaire tax cuts.”

