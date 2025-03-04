Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Border Is More Secure’ Under Trump, But There’s Risk of Going Too Far, Cutting Off Legal Immigration

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that “the border is more secure,” under President Donald Trump, but there’s a risk of taking things too far and “cutting off all immigration, legal and through asylum,” and if you do that, “you’re going to hurt our economy and you’re going to hurt people around the world.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “Do you give the President any credit on the border? Because when you talk about slashing and what he’s done, the numbers speak for themselves, 200, 300 encounters per day on average.”

Goldman answered, “I think that the border is more secure, but we also risk going way overboard. And there are people — 20, 25% of asylum applicants are granted asylum because they have legitimate fears of persecution at home. Are we now to tell everybody escaping despots and government criminal organizations who are lawless, are we telling them, just stay there, just suck it up? No. We are the country that, traditionally, has welcomed those who are suffering around the world. Our country has benefited from it, our economy has benefited from it. And so, if you’re just cutting off all immigration, legal and through asylum, you’re going to hurt our economy and you’re going to hurt people around the world.”

