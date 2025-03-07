Axelrod: Newsom Playing Politics on Trans Sports Is ‘So Overt’ You ‘Can See the Wheels Turning’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod reacted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stating that he opposes letting biological men play women’s sports by stating that Newsom is playing politics with his stance on the issue and his advice would be “don’t be so overt that people can see the wheels turning.” And the fact that Newsom is playing politics is pretty obvious when you consider how long he was in office before taking this position.

Axelrod began by saying, “I think I made of it what most people will make of it, which is, he read the — he pretty much said it, he was impressed by how they weaponized the issue.”

He continued, “Here’s my advice: If I were giving the Governor advice, I’d say, don’t be so overt that people can see the wheels turning. The obvious question would be, well, you’ve been Governor of California for six years, you were a lieutenant governor for many years before that, when did you have this epiphany? And the answer is, when he found that the Republicans could weaponize the issue.”

Later, Axelrod stated that “it’s clear” Newsom is trying to engage in “triangulation” but it was done inartfully.

