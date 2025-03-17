Alex Marlow: Conor McGregor Defends Trumpian Immigration Policies During St. Patrick’s Day White House Visit

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Conor McGregor’s remarks on immigration at the White House.

Marlow stated, “[I]t’s very cool to see this, … do not overlook the power of people who are apolitical seeing their favorite sports personalities, their favorite cultural, online personalities come out and say, I stand with the president on these fundamental issues, issues that…you would have been tarred as a racist” for taking the Trump position on in the past.

