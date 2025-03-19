Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We’re Rebuilding’ Relationship with U.S. Under Trump Admin.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Leiter stated that Israel is now “rebuilding the relationship that we have with the United States under the Trump administration.”

Leiter said, “We’ve had a very difficult year and a half since October 7, and now we’re rebuilding the relationship that we have with the United States under the Trump administration.”

Host Greta Van Susteren then said, “[L]ooking at what’s happened in the last few hours, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu striking in Gaza again, I don’t know why anyone thinks Hamas would ever agree to a ceasefire. I see it, and I’ve been there, as just an effort for Hamas to buy time to re-arm.”

Leiter responded, “Well, that’s what they’ve done until now.”

Leiter added that the military campaign will increase in stages and he hopes that it “will bring Hamas back into some point of a negotiating status, through the good services of Steve Witkoff and the administration, and, hopefully, release our hostages. We demand all of them [be] released, but if we can get them out in stages, then we’ll do that as well. This is going to be a ceasefire under fire until Hamas realizes that they have to release the hostages now.”

