Marlow: DOGE Is Actually Doing What Dems Said They Wanted To

On Friday’s “Alan Jackson Now,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that DOGE is just doing things some on the left acknowledge they should have done and others have given lip service to doing.

Marlow said that some on the left acknowledge “they blew it, they should have done a DOGE when Biden was in and when Obama was in” but that this view hasn’t broken into the mainstream

He added that the mainstream view among Democrats is still opposition to DOGE, which is odd since other Democrats “have the ability to say the right things, and then to do nothing. … You guys said the exact same stuff. Everyone thinks the government is too bloated, that the consultant class is too big, that the bureaucracy is too big, and it’s time for sensible cuts.”

