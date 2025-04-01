Markey: Trump’s Tariffs Will Be ‘Obliteration Day,’ Could Have ‘Catastrophic Economic Consequences’

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs “could have catastrophic economic consequences for our country.”

Co-host John Berman said, “Do you know what tariffs the president is going to announce tomorrow? And do you think the president knows what new tariffs he’s going to announce tomorrow?”

Markey said, “I think the president is making it up as he’s going along. I don’t think he knows. But when he calls it ‘Liberation Day,’ it could be Obliteration Day if he doesn’t act in a way that invokes the law of unintended consequences. So, just for New England, just for Massachusetts, it would be $1 billion in higher oil prices for the state of Massachusetts. That’s what our governor said yesterday. So if he wants to target protecting the auto industry, he should say that. But to have an all-out war with Canada, with every country in the world who is a major trading partner, that could have catastrophic economic consequences for our country, for our economy, and for workers all across our nation.”

He added, “I think right now their administration is flying blind, but so is all the other countries in the world that will be impacted by this. Again, we’re going to have workers all across our nation who are wondering whether or not they’re going to become collateral damage in terms of their employment, if their industries are then hit by Canada, hit by European nations because of this, this thoughtless or unguided tariff mission that they’re that the president is taking on nation on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN