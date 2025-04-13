Cory Booker Does Not Rule Out 2028 Presidential Run

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not rule out launching a potential 2028 presidential run.

Host Kristen Welker said, “What should the message from Democrats be right now?”

Booker said, “We should be focusing on the American people. This is not about party, left or right. It’s about right or wrong. We are in a moral moment right now in our country with attacks on Medicaid and tax cuts to the wealthiest in the country, and this is not who we are. We have to fight to keep American jobs, costs, economic security and American health care.”

Welker said, “Senator, yes or no, are you considering a run in 2028?”

Booker said, “I’m focused on today and my reelection in ’26. I’ve already announced to the people of New Jersey. I’m hoping they’ll allow me to. I will be their senator for another six years. Let’s be clear: I’m proud of the work we’ve done. There’s been no senator with a better record of bringing resources back to the state of New Jersey. I’m focused on the now and working to defend folks and, God willing, be re-elected in 2026.”

Welker said, “I don’t hear you ruling it.”

