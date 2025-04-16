Maine A.G.: Other Than Biological Men Beating Women, There’s No Evidence Letting Them Play Women’s Sports Is Unfair

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey (D) argued that other than “other than pointing to a student winning over some other student, there hasn’t been any sort of evidence” to back that there are fairness issues with biological men competing in women’s sports.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “There [are] a lot of parents out there who argue, with anecdotal cases, that their children have been at risk or injured in certain cases competing alongside transgender athletes. There’s also, for example, a pole vaulter who had competed unsuccessfully in Maine against boys a few years ago. They transitioned. They later won a state championship when competing against girls, there [are] concerns among parents about competitive advantages there. What do you say to those folks?”

Frey responded, “I guess what I’d offer is there have been trans students who have been participating for years in school sports without there being any issue. There has been this raising of a specter that there may be some safety concern, the specter that there may be some harms, but the — really other than pointing to a student winning over some other student, there hasn’t been any sort of evidence to support that the participation of trans girls in girls sports here in Maine has caused the problems that are being alleged.”

