Trump: ‘The Good Parts Are the Trump Economy and the Bad Parts Are the Biden Economy’

President Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his policies have contributed to the “good parts” of the current U.S. economy.

Host Kristen Welker said, “The economy shrank in the first quarter. You’ve been arguing all week that this is President Biden’s economy. Is this now your economy, sir?”

Trump said, “I think certain aspects of it are. Costs are, I was able to get down the cost, but even that, it takes a while to get them down, but we got them down good. We lost $5 to $6 billion a day with Biden. 5 to 6 billion, and I got that down to a great number right now in a record time. We’re talking about a hundred days, but just think of what that is. $5 billion a day we are losing on trade, and we were very tough with China, as you know we put 145% tariff on. Nobody had ever heard of such a thing and we’ve essentially cut off trade relationships by putting that much of a tariff on, and that’s okay. We’ve gone cold turkey. That means we’re not losing. We lost a trillion dollars to China — a trillion dollars. That means we’re not losing a trillion dollars when we go cold turkey because we’re not doing business with them right now, and they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal very badly. We’ll see how that all turns out, but it’s got to be a fair deal.”

Welker said, “When does it become the Trump economy?”

Trump said, “It partially is right now, and I really mean this: I think the good parts are the Trump economy, and the bad parts are the Biden economy because he did a terrible job on everything from his autopen from which he knew nothing about some of the things he was supposedly signing.”

Welker said, “Sir, you acknowledge when you announced your tariffs, for example, the stock market dropped. It’s been volatile. It has since gone up. Do you take responsibility for that?”

Trump said, “Ultimately, I take responsibility for everything, but I’ve only just been here for a little more than three months, but the stock market, look at what’s happened in the last short period of time. Didn’t it have nine or ten days in a row or 11 days when it’s gone up, and the tariffs have just started kicking in, and we’re doing really well psychologically? The fake news was giving me such press on the tariffs. The tariffs are going to make us rich. We’ll be a very rich country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN