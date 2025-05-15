NJ A.G. on Birthright Citizenship Case: Gov’t Wants to Deny Things Like Health Care, Education

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin discussed the birthright citizenship lawsuit in front of the Supreme Court and stated that “the government wants to continue to deny people the rights that are in the Constitution that they are entitled to, the rights and privileges, and it’s not just citizenship, it’s health care, it’s education.”

Platkin said, “If they thought they were right on the merits, they’d be asking the court to tell us that they’re right on the merits. I think it’s very notable that they’re asking just for the court to say, only treat this injunction as binding on states that are in this suit, because, as Justice Jackson pointed out, as she called it, this would create a sort of catch me if you can situation for the federal government.”

He continued, “Because basically, for several years, the government wants to continue to deny people the rights that are in the Constitution that they are entitled to, the rights and privileges, and it’s not just citizenship, it’s health care, it’s education. And they want to say, okay, in states like New Jersey, we’ll concede. We’re not going to say you’re not a citizen if you’re born here. But for every other state, the 27 or so other states that didn’t join the suit, all with Republican attorneys general, I would note, those people in those states, those children in those states are out of luck.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett