Exclusive – Dr. Drew Reveals the Supplements that He Recommends for Anti-Aging

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Drew Pinksy talked about supplements he takes.

Pinksy stated, “Nicotinamide Riboside…clearly, it’s an anti-aging, for sure, NAD drops as we age.”

He added that PQQ can also help, along with resistance training to help combat muscle decline. He also stated Resveratrol is helpful, along with “Fisetin, which helps clean up the old inflammatory stuff as you age.”

