GOP Rep. Issa: Newsom Is on the ‘Wrong Side of History’

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for his handling of civil unrest in the streets of Los Angeles.

The California Republican lawmaker called out Newsom for not only being on the wrong side of law enforcement but also the wrong side of history, as well.

“What is Gavin Newsom doing?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “I mean, you know, I made the point earlier, Congressman, that after all that so many people have gone through, losing everything in the fires, right? I mean people lost their homes, all their possessions. You would think that any hint of a fire anywhere would be a huge thing. I mean, if you’re going to, you know, God forbid allow more embers to get out of control, like what we saw with those fires and destroying so many people’s property, you would think that Gavin Newsom would say, that’s absolutely not allowed and yet he’s allowing people to put cars on fire.”

Issa replied, “He’s hoping that being the anti-Trump is going to put him in the White House. And this is a man who has fallen up for a very long time. So, perhaps — perhaps he knows something we don’t know. But what I do know is he’s on the wrong side of law enforcement, wrong side of history.”

“And in the next elections and the ones after that, the American people are going to ask, has somebody made me more safer than I was two or four years ago?” he continued. “Has someone made us more prosperous? Has someone stood up for America and for Americans? And I don’t think he’s on the right side of history, and I think that’s his — going to be his problem when he runs for president, which he undoubtedly will, is — was he on the right side of the men and women in blue, of the law, of the Constitution? And he just isn’t, and being anti-Trump, Trump’s not going to be on the ballot. He’s going to have to run against the question of, is America better because of policies he opposed?”

