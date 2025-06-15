Schiff: Things Trump Says ‘Encouragement’ to Reprehensible Political Violence

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump’s words were an “encouragement” to recent reprehensible acts of political violence.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I have to start with Minnesota, Senator, and I want to put this into broader context because, of course, these acts of political violence have been increasing. We recently saw the arson attack against Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro, the kidnapping plot against Gretchen Whitmer and the two assassination attempts against President Trump. What role can lawmakers play in trying to end these horrific acts of political violence?”

Schiff said, “I think you’re right. We have seen over the last eight or ten years this proliferation of political violence against members of both parties. I think one thing that’s contributed to it is the political dialogue, the way that people refer to their political opponent, the ad hominem nature of the attacks, the flirtation with violence and some of the things for example that the president says, they, I think, are an encouragement to these reprehensible acts.”

He added, “We all have to acknowledge on both sides of the aisle the need to bring about a more civil discourse, but the need to condemn political violence, no matter who the target is. I think one of the things that really hits home here about these latest attacks is those of us that choose to enter public service sadly understand the risks we are taking now, but that risks and acceptance is on our own part and you see the murder and attempted murder of the spouses or family members of electeds, and that just brings it home literally in a very different way.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN