Adam Schiff: Trump’s Iran Strikes Were ‘Not Constitutional’

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran were unconstitutional.

Schiff said, “The intelligence I’ve seen, and it’s been limited, indicates that Iran had certainly enriched uranium, but had not made the decision to build a bomb or pursue the mechanism of a bomb and in the absence of that, this is not a strike that should have been ordered. In watching Hegseth during that press conference this morning, we saw a lot of arrogance from the defense secretary, and as wars in the Middle East have demonstrated, arrogance is a deadly commodity. We simply don’t know what is going to occur now, whether Iran will retaliate.”

He added, “The destruction of these facilities is a positive in the sense that it will set back Iran’s program. And look, this is a nefarious regime that is a the preeminent state sponsor of terror, should have never been pursuing a nuclear program. But it is very possible, and I think we have to anticipate that Iran now kicks out any inspectors, it leaves the nonproliferation treaty, and if it wasn’t in a sprint for a bomb, it is now going to engage in a sprint for the bomb. So, a lot of uncertainty, finally, this was not constitutional. It was not lawful in the absence of a declaration by Congress. So the administration should have come to Congress.”

