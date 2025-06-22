Vance: ‘We’re Not at War with Iran, We’re at War with Iran’s Nuclear Program’

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump’s military strike on Iran was only on their nuclear program.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Is the United States now at war with Iran?”

Vance said, “No, Kristen, we’re not at war with Iran, we’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program. Let me say, Kristen, we are incredibly proud of the American Air Force pilots who did an incredible job last night, and the operation was extraordinary. These guys flew from Missouri. They didn’t land a single time. They dropped 30,000-pound bombs on a target the size of a washing machine and got home safely without ever landing in the Middle East, without ever stopping to briefly refuel, and of course, they did that in the air.”

He added, “It’s an operation to the testament to the power of the military, and it shows what can happen when you have that great military in the hands of presidential leadership. What we did is we destroyed the Iranian nuclear program and we did it without endangering the American pilots. Whatever our politics, we should be proud of what these guys accomplished and a very, very high-impact mission under a lot of pressure.”

