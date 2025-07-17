Woke Death Watch: Legendary Sports Broadcaster Michelle Tafoya Says NFL Quietly Moved Black National Anthem Away from Star Spangled Banner

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Michelle Tafoya, host of “The Michele Tafoya Podcast” talked about changes within the NFL.

Tafoya said the NFL “has sort of let this thing organically dissolve a little bit, although, they started…playing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ before the National Anthem, calling it the black national anthem. That one’s — they still do it, but they have moved it much earlier in the broadcast, separating it somewhat from the National Anthem. … It’s a beautiful song, I have no problem with it, but to say that we have more than one national anthem…doesn’t make sense to me.”

