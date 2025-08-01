Navarro: Numbers Show Jobs Created for Americans, BLS Is Incompetent, Economy Is Good, and Rates Being Too High May Be Issue

During an interview with NewsNation on Friday that was aired on “The Hill,” White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro stated that jobs created for “Americans have gone up over a million. … While the ones who are illegal aliens have gone down, and on that we’re better off.” But “The only thing people should take away from the numbers today is that the BLS doesn’t know what the hell it’s doing” And “despite what that number looks like, this economy is healthy” But it’s possible the Federal Reserve having “too high interest rates…accounts for what’s going on.”

Navarro said, “What’s interesting to me, buried deep there, is that the number of jobs that have been created for native Americans — Americans have gone up over a million. … While the ones who are illegal aliens have gone down, and on that we’re better off. So that’s something you won’t hear reported very often, but it’s right there in the numbers. So, pick your number. Here’s the thing, Blake, despite what that number looks like, this economy is healthy in the sense that we’ve got the tax cuts, the big beautiful bill in place, we’re seeing tremendous investment because of the 100% expensing, because of the trade deals bringing things here. We’ve got a really good trajectory going forward.”

He added, “The only thing people should take away from the numbers today is that the BLS doesn’t know what the hell it’s doing and it’s time to flush that toilet.” He also argued the Fed would have cut rates if it had accurate jobs data and they should have cut rates.

Later, Navarro said, “If the Fed’s missing by just a half a point, that’s 750,000 jobs we don’t create. Now, put that together now with the jobs report that came out today, if the Fed’s [had] too high interest rates for the last six months or three — whatever, that accounts for what’s going on.”

