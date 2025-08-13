Democrats Hit New Low, Now Thinking Enforcing Immigration Laws Is ‘Terrorism’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed comments from Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez saying that ICE engages in “terrorism.”

Marlow stated, “And so, they consider just enforcing immigration and customs…they consider that terrorism. … That’s their base voters — this gets cheers in the audience.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo