Psaki: There’s Effort to ‘Weaponize Some of the Details’ on MN Shooter’s Identity, Politics ‘to Blame Something Other than the Guns’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki complained that there has been a “sick and disgusting” effort “to weaponize some of the details” about the Minneapolis shooting “to blame something other than the guns” “including details about the individual possibly being trans, about the individual possibly having negative things to say about Trump, about some things that have been on the weapons.”

While speaking with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), Psaki said, “It’s so fresh here. It’s just happened this morning, and there’s already been sort of some effort, which I think is so sick and disgusting, to weaponize some of the details, even if we — we don’t know a lot at this point in time. And, obviously, the law enforcement in your city [has] been keeping people abreast, including details about the individual possibly being trans, about the individual possibly having negative things to say about Trump, about some things that have been on the weapons. A lot of this is just very early reporting.”

She then asked Frey, “What do you do as a leader of your city to prevent details from being weaponized and using this to blame something other than the guns?”

