Maher: Mandates, Overzealousness on COVID Vax Caused Backlash Against Vaccines, RFK Has to Go

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that vaccine mandates and mishandling of recommendations on the COVID vaccine have caused a backlash against vaccines in general.

Maher began by saying that he sympathized with what Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was trying to do at the beginning, “but he’s also just nutty. He’s just too nutty.” And that while some cleaning up was needed inside of the CDC, Kennedy went too far and now has gotten rid of any differing voices and “He’s got to go.”

Former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore then stated, “I am personally very pro-vaccine. Vaccines have saved millions and millions of lives, I was surprised so many of these Democrats were talking about how important the vaccines are. The guy who saved millions of lives with vaccines was Donald Trump when we did Operation Warp Speed. He should have probably won a Nobel Prize for that. That saved millions and millions of lives. … But I also believe, Bill, that the reason there’s been a bit of a backlash against vaccines is because the government was forcing people to take vaccines.”

Maher responded, “Correct.” And added, “And also, not putting any stock in natural immunity, even if you had the disease, you still had to get the vaccine, and also giving it to two-year-olds who would never — outrageous.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett