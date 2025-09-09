NC House Dem Whip: There’s ‘Failure’ to Adequately Invest in Charlotte’s Safety, Need More Prosecutors, to Listen to Cops

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” North Carolina State House Chief Democratic Whip Rep. Terry Brown Jr. stated that there is a failure to ensure there are adequate resources to ensure public safety in Charlotte and specifically cited a lack of funding for more prosecutors. He also said, “We have to listen to law enforcement, and talk to them about what exactly they need to tackle the issues of crime in our city.”

Brown said, “[W]e do have a failure to give the resources [that are] adequate to make sure that we’re protecting our citizens here in Charlotte. And that’s not a problem of any one individual or any one level of government. But it’s a problem that we’re having, and it’s a systemwide problem.”

He continued, “And I’ll give you a perfect example of this, and it’s something I’ve worked on directly. The district attorney here in Mecklenburg County, we’re a city of about 1.1 million people, a county that’s over 1 million people, and this district attorney has consistently said he needs more assistant district attorneys to be able to prosecute the crimes that are going on in Charlotte. I have filed bills to make sure that we are doing what we can to get more assistant district attorneys in the city. But we have to invest in those resources. The same thing with law enforcement. We have to listen to law enforcement, and talk to them about what exactly they need to tackle the issues of crime in our city.”

