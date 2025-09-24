Fetterman: There’s Nobody to Govern Palestinian State But Hamas, the Palestinian Authority Has Failed

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to multiple nations saying they’ll recognize a Palestinian state by saying that there isn’t anyone to actually govern such a state except for Hamas, since the Palestinian Authority has failed.

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “I just can’t figure out, who does the U.K., in particular, think is going to lead the Palestinian state? It can’t be President Mahmoud Abbas. He’s 89 years old. He’s the Palestinian Authority leader. So have they even thought forward who is going to lead this mythical nation that doesn’t exist, that they are now rewarding the terrorists?”

Fetterman answered, “Absolutely, it’s a failed nation, — not even a failed nation. … And there is no real leadership, except for Hamas. And it’s clear Hamas refuses to change their views. Their stated objective is to destroy Israel and run all of the Jews into the sea, from the river to the sea. … Can you imagine if Macron — if Hamas tortured and murdered 1,200 French citizens and [were] keeping French citizens underground for two years, how much enthusiasm in France there would be now to go, hey, let’s recognize their new nation as a response to that thing?”

