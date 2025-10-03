Hawley: Dems Willing to Deny Benefits to Military Personnel, Veterans to Give Money to Illegals

During Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) took issue with holdout Democrats for the reasoning on resisting a measure that would reopen the government.

According to the Missouri Republican U.S. Senator, Democrats were making illegal immigrants a priority over military personnel and veterans.

“All right, let’s talk about the Schumer shutdown and the implications of this,” host Sean Hannity said. “I want you to address the big lie because the legacy media mob, Democrats, they want the American people to believe something is not true. ‘Oh, no. No. We’re not doing this to help provide funding for health care for illegals.’ Can you set the record straight?”

“Absolutely,” Hawley replied. “It’s in the Senate Democrats’ own bill that they’ve already voted for twice this week, Sean. They’re going to vote for it again tomorrow. Here’s what it does. It says, all of the rules prohibiting Medicaid and other funding from going to illegals that Donald Trump just signed into law earlier this year will be repealed. So that means that the illegals can get right back on the state Medicaid rolls, right back on the state healthcare rolls. They know it. They want it. This is what Democrats want to spend money on.”

He added, “And get this, they would rather deny pay to our military servicemen and women. They would rather deny health care to our veterans than deny health care to illegals. They want to give money to illegals so bad they will shut down the entire government to do it. Sean, it’s crazy. It’s absolutely nuts.”

