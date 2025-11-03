Trump on Pardoning Binance’s Changpeng Zhao: ‘He Is a Victim of Weaponization by Government’

On CBS’s “60 Minutes Overtime,” President Donald Trump said Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, whom he pardoned last month, was mistreated by the Biden administration.

Host Norah O’Donnell said, “The Trump family is now perhaps more associated with cryptocurrency than real estate. You and your sons, Don Jr and Eric have formed World Liberty Financial with the Witkoff family, helping to make your family millions of dollars. It’s in that context that I do want to ask you about. Crypto’s richest man, a billionaire known as CZ. He pled guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money laundering laws. The government at the time said that CZ had caused significant harm to U.S. national security, essentially by allowing terrorist groups like Hamas to move millions of dollars around. Why did you pardon him?”

Trump said, “Okay. Are you ready? I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four month sentence or something like that. And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”

O’Donnell said, “In 2025, his crypto exchange, Binance helped facilitate a $2 billion purchase of World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin. And then you pardoned CZ. How do you address the appearance of pay for play?”

Trump said, “Well, here’s the thing. I know nothing about it because I’m too busy doing the other. But I can only tell you this. My sons are into it. I’m glad they are, because it’s probably a great industry, crypto. I think it’s good. You know, they’re running a business, they’re not in government, and they’re good. My one son is the number one best seller now. My wife just had a number one best seller. I’m proud of them for doing that. I’m focused on this. I know nothing about the guy other than I hear he is a victim of weaponization by government. When you say the government, you’re talking about the Biden government. It’s a corrupt government. Biden was the most corrupt president, and he was the worst president we’ve ever had.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN