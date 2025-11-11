CNN’s Raju: Some Dems Are Happy Other Dems Voted to End Shutdown, ‘A Lot of’ Them Didn’t Want to Take the Heat

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent and host Manu Raju said that there are Democrats in the Senate that are glad that the eight Senate Democrats who broke ranks and voted with Senate Republicans to end the government shutdown stepped up to do so and “a lot of the members did not want to take the brunt of the criticism for voting yes.” And characterized the view as “vote no and hope yes.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “[P]art of that frustration is directed at the top Democrat in the Senate, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). … So, what’s the caucus saying about Chuck Schumer off-camera, behind the scenes? And is it true that there are some members that are kind of glad that these eight people did this, so that this shutdown is over?”

Raju answered, “Yeah, there’s a lot of belief. It’s vote no and hope yes. That is what people say around here in the halls of the Capitol, because that is — a lot of the members did not want to take the brunt of the criticism for voting yes. And maybe Chuck Schumer is one of them.”

