Son of U.S. Citizen Released by Saudis: They’re ‘Finally’ Correcting Mistreatment of U.S., Wouldn’t Happen Without Trump

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Ibrahim Almadi, the son of U.S. citizen Saad Almadi, who was released by Saudi Arabia, said that his father wouldn’t have been released without President Donald Trump and also credited CNN host Erin Burnett and Washington Post Analyst Josh Rogin and stated, “I understand Saudi Arabia is supposed to be our ally regime to us, but they’ve been mistreating us for a while now. And, finally, they are correcting the course when it comes to my father’s situation.”

Almadi said, “[T]his wouldn’t happen without great individuals like yourself, Erin and, like, Josh Rogin, and the individuals in the Department of State and national security and the White House.”

He added, “Mr. President and his administration, they were about making America first and bringing Americans home. And they really delivered when it comes to my father’s situation. I understand Saudi Arabia is supposed to be our ally regime to us, but they’ve been mistreating us for a while now. And, finally, they are correcting the course when it comes to my father’s situation.”

Host Erin Burnett then asked, “You said your father had been tortured in prison, in his time there. What did the Saudis tell him — or do you even know yet at this point — when they said, okay, after all of this, you can go home, what did they tell him was the reason?”

Almadi responded, “They said it’s a forgiveness from the king and crown prince. but if Mr. President was involved, there is no reason — or there is no courage that they can say no. He’s the strongest person in the world, and nobody should reject an order from him.”

He added, “It’s crystal clear to me that Mr. President, without him, my father wouldn’t be released. I’m quite thankful for the Trump administration and the Department of State.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett