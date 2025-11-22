Maher, ABC’s Brazile Say She’s in ‘Bubble’ for Not Knowing About Mississippi’s Education Success

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” ABC News Contributor Donna Brazile said that she didn’t know about the strides in educational achievement that Mississippi has made and remarked she’s “in a bubble” for not knowing that.

Host Bill Maher stated that “a lot of the states that are doing better now are like the southern states.”

Brazile responded, “Really? Which ones?”

Maher then said, “Mississippi.”

Brazile responded, “Mississippi’s getting better than Louisiana?”

Maher then remarked, “See, you’re in a bubble. You didn’t get that story.”

Brazile then said, “I’m in a bubble.” And said she’s glad that Mississippi is doing better.

