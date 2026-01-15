Dem MN State Sen.: Wouldn’t Change My Mind on Recent Shooting if People Had Weapons to Attack ICE

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Minnesota State Sen. Bobby Champion (D) discussed the shooting involving ICE agents in Minneapolis and said that it wouldn’t matter to him if people had weapons to attack ICE.

Champion said that “neighbors will come out and be helpful. I’m not certain if they had brooms or a shovel. That is to be further investigated.”

Host Laura Coates then asked, “If they did, in fact, have some sort of weapons to use to attack the ICE officer, would that change your opinion of whatever unfolded next?”

Champion answered, “Actually, no, right? Because, from our vantage point, we wanted to make sure and always want to make sure that Minnesotans are being dealt with properly. And when we think in terms of any pursuit or any apprehension of anyone, there’s a way for you to do your work where it’s respectful and it’s fair. We, unfortunately, have seen ICE not be respectful, not be fair, but to be illegal and to attack and to be very aggressive with Minnesotans. And to see that the federal government has made a decision to attack and send more and more agents here and allow them to be — allow them to misbehave, we think that’s a tragedy and a travesty.”

He added that there shouldn’t be violence against ICE officers.

