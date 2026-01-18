GOP Rep. Turner: Trump Has ‘No Authority’ to Use Military to Seize Territory from a NATO Country

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said President Donald Trump did not have the authority to use military force to seize territory from a NATO country.

Partial transcript as follows:

TURNER: In the Arctic itself, and with respect to Greenland. But there certainly is no authority that the United- that the President has to use military force to seize territory from a NATO country. And certainly this is problematic that the President has made this statement and has caused tension among the alliance, and there certainly is going to be continuation of a discussion among all of our allies as to what could this mean. And certainly people need to have some understanding of what are the basic principles. America still is for democracy. America still is for self determination of people for sovereignty of other nations. And, and that’s certainly our basic principles and values. And certainly, I think this does put at risk, we’re seeing from our allies, their response. They’re very concerned about Trump’s response, and this, it’s putting at risk, I think, Trump’s peace principles, with respect to Gaza, with respect to Ukraine and Russia, his leadership among our allies, because he needs our allies for being a base for his ability to rally. And certainly one of his principles of trade and his ability to help our economy, it’s put at risk his EU negotiations–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes. He’s– They’re threatening to blow up the trade deal.

TURNER: There- he had a monumental deal with the EU where he is going to go to zero tariffs with the EU, that’s at risk. So certainly, you know people, people are concerned. He has prospectively said that he is going to impose these tariffs. So there is, I think, this period of time where there will be a dialog and discussion.