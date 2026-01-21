Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: I’ll Vote Against Funding Bill, But ‘Most Likely’ Shutdown’s Avoided, ‘Perhaps Some Democrats’ Vote For It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) responded to the prospect of a government shutdown over ICE by saying that “most likely,” the funding bill “passes with unanimous Republican support and perhaps some Democrats.”

After Walkinshaw said that he would vote against the funding bill over ICE, host Ali Vitali asked, “It doesn’t sound like the bill has enough in it for most Democrats. But for Americans who are looking at Congress saying, is this the moment where we go into another shutdown? What would you tell them your expectation is of that?”

Walkinshaw answered, “My expectation is, Republicans will probably be able to pass this bill in the House with a very strong vote from the Republican Conference and maybe some Democrats. And I suspect, in the Senate, where we had eight Democrats who voted to end the last shutdown, it seems like there might be enough votes there. I’m holding out hope that there still could be some changes to the bill before it comes to the floor in the House. I know amendments have been filed. I’m going to be pushing for that, but, most likely, it passes with unanimous Republican support and perhaps some Democrats.”

