CNN’s Keilar: Tear ICE Down to Studs Is What Dems Say When They Don’t Want to Say ‘Abolish ICE’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” guest host Brianna Keilar stated that the line about tearing ICE down to the studs that she has heard “so many Democrats say,” is what she thinks “they say…if they don’t want to say, abolish ICE.”

While speaking to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Keilar said, “There is nothing in these Democratic demands that would actually abolish ICE, or, as I’ve heard so many Democrats say, tear it down to the studs. I think they say that if they don’t want to say, abolish ICE.”

Jayapal responded, “Yeah.”

Keilar then asked, “And so, is abolishing ICE, then, just a talking point if that’s not really in the demands?”

Jayapal answered, “No, look, I think it is about what we have the power to do. And I have said, for some time, going back to 2019, I have said, we should dismantle DHS. … There needs to be some enforcement, but not in the form that it is today. … So, that’s what I think needs to happen once we have power back in, we need to really dismantle DHS, and we need to put these agencies in places where they belong and where they can’t be misused and weaponized against the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett