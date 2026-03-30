Dem Rep. Ivey: Shutdown Has Made ICE Issue More ‘Prominent’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) responded to a question on what Democrats have gotten out of the DHS shutdown by saying that “the ICE issue is certainly prominent in a way that it wasn’t a few months ago. I think that’s part of the reason Secretary Noem got forced out. I think it’s also part of the reason the White House has stepped forward and said they’ll put some things on the table.”

Ivey said, “Republicans are feeling heat, too, when they go back home. Their people want to be able to get through these lines and not have to get to the airport four, five, six hours before their flight’s supposed to leave. So, let’s get it done.”

Guest host Alex Witt then asked, “The shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history. So, have Democrats gotten anything out of this, thusfar?”

Ivey answered, “Well, there have been no deals yet, so there’s nothing that’s come from a deal. But I think the ICE issue is certainly prominent in a way that it wasn’t a few months ago. I think that’s part of the reason Secretary Noem got forced out. I think it’s also part of the reason the White House has stepped forward and said they’ll put some things on the table. I think, before she left, she was talking about partially putting body cameras on people and maintaining the footage, sort of steps in the right direction. But I’ve got to say, the things Democrats are holding out for on this front are pretty standard fare.”

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