Tillis: DHS Shutdown Is ‘Republicans’ Problem to Solve’

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said that he was “disappointed” that the House didn’t take up the Senate’s proposal on Department of Homeland Security funding and said that “at this point, I think, because of the difference between the House and the Senate, it’s Republicans’ problem to solve.”

Co-host Leila Fadel asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:05] “Sen. Tillis, your party does control Congress and the White House. Why couldn’t an agreement come to be that would pay TSA agents before going on recess?”

Tillis answered, “Well, I think an agreement did come to be in the U.S. Senate. That’s — when you get a hundred members to agree on a path forward, that’s a pretty good look in the U.S. Senate. We were a bit — I personally was disappointed, a bit surprised that the House did not take up the measure, and, instead, just decided to implement a CR. And, at this point, I think, because of the difference between the House and the Senate, it’s Republicans’ problem to solve.”

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