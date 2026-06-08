Howard Dean Likens MAGA to Hitler Loyalist for Trump

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean likened President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters to loyalists who stayed until the end of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s reign.

Dean said, “There are a couple of factors that support Trump, one is the MAGA factor. They’re going to be there forever. Just like the people who, you know, went to Hitler’s bunker and thought he was still a great guy on the day of his suicide. That’s going to get to be a smaller number.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Some differences in what they are supporting, but go ahead.”

Dean said, “I’m not so clear how different it is, what they’re supporting, fascism is fascism, and Trump basically believes in fascism.”

Melber said, “We could have the larger debate sometime, Howard, but there are some differences.”

Dean said, “Yes, there’s a big difference in the outcome. Although he does talk about getting rid of immigrants and so forth and so on. But in any case, his big problem is the people who voted for him because they were mad at the Democrats or because they weren’t doing well economically. I think the Democrats still have a ways to go. We are still an inside-the-Beltway party. We need to be an outside-the-Beltway party. I’m very heartened by these young people that are running, even those running against incumbents, some of whom I like.”

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