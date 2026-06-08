Is Hunter Biden Planning Presidential Run?

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter potentially running for president.

Discussing Hunter, Marlow said, “He’s on Twitter and he is just a living up to all the expectation. There’s even discussion of him running for president of the United States.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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