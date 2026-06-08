Raskin: Trump ‘Believes that American History Begins with Him’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that President Donald Trump believed American history “begins with him.”

Raskin said, “I think that was an authoritarian slap when he kept referring to your country and your Constitution and so on. I mean, this is this is a president who never talks about our Constitution, Bill of Rights. It’s a president who never talks about the framers and their handiwork. And he doesn’t really talk about American history much because he believes that American history begins with him, which is the conceit of all of the authoritarians and, the autocrats. But it’s very clear that the rest of us in America have got to stand up for our Constitution, our Bill of Rights against this total fraud on the court, as, the judge in Florida is clearly indicating, which would become a fraud on the country if they’re able to get away with it.”

He added, “The point is that the tax dollars, the hard earned tax dollars of the American people who are laboring under the inflation caused by Trump’s tariffs and Trump’s war, should not be going to pay for the president’s private army. If these people think that they’ve got some kind of valid legal cause of action, go to court like everybody else in America and make your case. But we shouldn’t set up a completely different system for them just to give away everybody else’s money.”

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